Despite of challenges, adequate health facilities being provided: Sindh Health Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho said that despite of challenges in the province, the health facilities and initiatives of the provincial government were being provided to the people.

She expressed such views while speaking in the meeting held with Minister for Specialized Healthcare, Medical education and Primary and Secondary Health Care of Balochistan here on Friday.

The delegation included Senator Naseem Ehsan from Balochistan and Director Health Services Tahira Baloch, Faiz Barech, Abdul Rasool Zehri and others, while Indus Hospital CEO Dr. Abdul Bari was also present on the occasion.

She said that SIUT, NICVD, Hospital Dow, Gambit Institute and other institutions were being run on the basis of grants from the provincial government.

The Sindh Minister for Health further said that the provincial government was paying special attention to the provision of primary and basic health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Healthcare Minister Syed Ehsan Shah lauded the steps taken by the Sindh government in the field of health especially during the Corona virus situation.

The Balochistan Minister of Health said that we are grateful to the provincial government of Sindh for providing medical facilities to the patients coming to Sindh from Balochistan especially from the southern part of Balochistan.

During the meeting, the provincial health ministers agreed to work together on future health information exchange and other important issues.