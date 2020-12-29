UrduPoint.com
Despite Pandemic, Police All Out To Maintain Law, Order: Addl IG

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan Tuesday said that despite serious threats posed by COVID-19 epidemic, the police were serving on the front line to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

In a meeting with a delegation of Akhuwat Foundation at the Central Police Office here, he said that the cooperation and joint efforts of various organisations to combat the epidemic was a need of the hour and, through these efforts, the nation would soon be able to steer out of crisis.

The Addl IG said that responsible conduct of citizens and strict implementation of precautionary measures for protection against CORONA virus was very important, adding that in this regard the police force would continue to play its role for protection and guidance of citizens.

While thanking the Akhuwat Foundation, Additional IG Operations said that thousands of police officers and personnel deployed at various points in the province wear face-masks daily and the masks provided by the Akhuwat Foundation would play an important role in protecting the police personnel.

