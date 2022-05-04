UrduPoint.com

Despite Pleasant Rainy Weather In Capital, Roads Are Giving Deserted Look

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Despite pleasant rainy weather in capital, roads are giving deserted look

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Since the moon night, the weather of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has turned pleasant due to a spell of rain occurred from Tuesday till Wednesday.

Keeping in view the weather condition, there was seen rush of people at the recreational points but the roads of the Federal capital are still giving deserted look.

According to a survey by this scribe it is found out that most of the people hailing from various areas of the country who were discharging their professional and official duties in the federal capital had left for their native towns ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to celebrate the holy festival with their loved ones.

While talking to Ilyas Chaudhry, a resident of Sector G-9/4, he said during the last two years, the people could not see their kith and kin due to the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic even at the moments of happiness or grief.

As soon as they got a sigh of relief from the viral infection, they planned the trip to meet their relatives especially on the auspicious occasion of Eid, adding he said large number of houses were vacant in his locality as their dwellers had gone to their ancestral areas for Eid celebration.

Another resident of the Sector G-7/3 Sajid Gujjar said the majority of locals had moved to hilly areas like Murree, Patriata, Nathia Gali, Gilgit Baltistan and other tourist destinations to enjoy their holidays.

This was the main reason that the Islamabad's roads were giving a deserted look, he said adding the hustle and bustle of the federal capital would revive soon because people who had left the city for Eid celebration would start returning by this weekend as they had to resume their duties of normal life by the next week.

