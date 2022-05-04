ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Since the 'chand raat', weather of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has turned pleasant due to rain spell.

Keeping in view the weather condition, there should have been rush at the recreational spots but the majority of locals were visiting hilly places like Murree, Patriata, Nathia Gali, Kashmir and other tourist destinations to enjoy their Eid holidays. Due to which the roads of the Federal capital were giving deserted look.

After having views of some local residents, the scribe came to know that most of the people hailing from various areas of the country, were discharging their professional and official duties in the federal capital had left for their native towns a couple of days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to celebrate the sacred festival with their loved ones.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Ilyas Chaudhry, a resident of Sector G-9/4, said during the last two years, the people didn't get a chance to meet their kith and kin due to the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic whether it was a moment of happiness or grief.

He said now people had got a sigh of relief from the viral infection, they had planned trips to converge with their loved ones especially on the auspicious occasion of Eid, adding a number of houses were vacant in his locality as the dwellers had gone to their ancestral areas to celebrate Eid.

Another resident of the Sector G-7/3, Sajid Gujjar said the hustle and bustle of the federal capital would resume soon as people who had left the city to celebrate Eid would start returning by this weekend to join their duties of normal life.