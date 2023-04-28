(@FahadShabbir)

Rana Sanaullah Interior Minister on Friday said although the negotiation process was on, but the assemblies complete their constitutionally mandated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Rana Sanaullah Interior Minister on Friday said although the negotiation process was on, but the assemblies complete their constitutionally mandated time.

Talking to a private news channel, Interior Minister said that whatever suggestion was tabled, it would be done with the consensus of all of the political allies.

On the query of deadlock, Rana said that the only obstacle in the dialogue process would be the condition of early dissolution of assemblies from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), not the budget.

"In case of deadlock, Rana said, both the negotiation sides must take a constitutional way out".