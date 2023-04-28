UrduPoint.com

Despite Political Dialogues, Assembles Won't Break Early: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Despite political dialogues, assembles won't break early: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah Interior Minister on Friday said although the negotiation process was on, but the assemblies complete their constitutionally mandated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Rana Sanaullah Interior Minister on Friday said although the negotiation process was on, but the assemblies complete their constitutionally mandated time.

Talking to a private news channel, Interior Minister said that whatever suggestion was tabled, it would be done with the consensus of all of the political allies.

On the query of deadlock, Rana said that the only obstacle in the dialogue process would be the condition of early dissolution of assemblies from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), not the budget.

"In case of deadlock, Rana said, both the negotiation sides must take a constitutional way out".

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Budget Rana SanaUllah All From

Recent Stories

Biden Commutes Sentences of 31 Individuals Convict ..

Biden Commutes Sentences of 31 Individuals Convicted of Drug Crimes - White Hous ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia, Sy ..

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran Planned in Early May ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Releases Plan to Support Rehabilitati ..

Biden Admin. Releases Plan to Support Rehabilitation, Reentry of Convicts - Whit ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Pledges Continued Support to Lebanon in Confr ..

Iran Pledges Continued Support to Lebanon in Confrontation With Israel - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones W ..

US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones Will Be 'Game Changer' in Taiwa ..

60 minutes ago
 Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, ..

Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, possibilities in economic sec ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.