Despite Record Inflation, PM Imran Reduces Price Of Petrol, Diesel Price: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Despite record inflation, PM Imran reduces price of petrol, diesel price: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that despite record inflation at the international level, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decreased the price of petrol and Diesel Rs. 10, electricity Rs. 5 per unit and introduced Ehsaas ration program to provide relief to common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that despite record inflation at the international level, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decreased the price of petrol and Diesel Rs.

10, electricity Rs. 5 per unit and introduced Ehsaas ration program to provide relief to common people.

In a tweet, he said, that during the last one-year inflation has reached 7.9 percent from 1.4 percent in the United States and this had broken 40 years of records of inflation.

