Despite repeated actions, professional beggars roam in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite repeated actions, professional beggars are roaming at signals, markets and recreational points offending citizens of the Federal capital.

They keep on knocking vehicle's windowpane; chasing shoppers in the markets, and making visitors mood off at the tourist spots, until and unless they are provided some alms, complained the people of various walks of life while talking to APP on Tuesday.

Salman Raza, a resident of Sector G-11/4, said there was a rush of teenager beggars at every nook and cranny of the city. The majority of underage beggars were comprised of Afghan migrated children who are assigned duties in various markets, signals and tourist spots with a target of specific amount of money to collect in a day.

He said begging had become a lucrative business that was why; the number of beggars had been increasing manifolds every year.

On contact with an official of district administration, he informed that Islamabad Police had taken adequate measures to control beggary in the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said two anti-beggary squads had been established to apprehend the beggars including the minor children loitering in the areas of the city at various points. These squads were comprised of two upper subordinate, six officials and two lady constables under the supervision of additional superintendent of police (operations) and deputy superintendent of police/Rescue-15, he added.

He said the patrolling system within the ICT had been revamped and station house officers of all the police stations had been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue 15 to curb this social evil.

The official said special deployments of officials had also been made from time to time in market areas beside anti-beggary squads and mobile patrolling.

He said the federal capital had been divided in different beats and experienced officers had been deputed in each beat to observe the activities of beggars. There was one Falcon (vehicle) patrolling in each beat and the officers/officials deployed on patrolling duty had also been briefed for checking of the beggars while moving in the areas, he mentioned.

He said for the elimination/control on beggary, a monthly security duty programme was properly being issued.

The official said the personnel of traffic division had also been deployed at different signals with the directions to arrest the beggars including male/female/children found bagging there and the officials of Special Branch had also been deployed at different markets/places in civvies to get rid of this menace.

He said for the control of beggary, the zonal senior superintendent of police and supervisory duty magistrate concerned were directly supervising the campaign against the beggary.

Giving the break-up of last three years, he said police had registered cases against 18 gang leaders while 43 accused were arrested and 35 were punished in 2020. He said police had registered cases against 17 gang leaders while 441 accused were arrested and 370 were punished in 2021. He said police had registered cases against 18 gang leaders while 35 accused were arrested and 35 were punished in 2022.

He said 58 cases under 9/10 Vagrancy Act were registered while 15,147 accused were arrested and 347 were punished in 2020. He said 521 cases under the same Act were registered while 11,806 accused were arrested and 365 were punished in 2021. He said 301 cases under the same Act were registered while 5,835 accused were arrested and 185 were punished in 2022.