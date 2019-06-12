UrduPoint.com
Despite Resource Constraints, No Compromise On Developmental Expenses, Social Safety: The Advisor To Prime Minister On Finance Revenues Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Despite resource constraints, no compromise on developmental expenses, social safety: The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Revenues Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Revenues Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said that despite the fiscal constraints the government has not compromised on the strengthening the social safety net and developmental expenditures.

Addressing the post budget press conference, he said that infrastructure development was vital for human development, social prosperity, adding that investment on developmental projects also create new job opportunities for labor force.

He informed that government had allocated an amount of Rs 950 billion for the development program as against the last year expenditures of Rs 550 billion.

Besides an amount of Rs 191 billion was also allocated for social safety program, provision of health cards, insurance schemes and for the support of poor and vulnerable segments particularly women.

The Advisor said that special funds were allocated for the under developed areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

