Despite Rise In Literacy In Pakistan, Only 1 In 5 (19%) Pakistanis Claim They Read Newspaper
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:26 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 19% Pakistanis claim they read newspaper.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you read the newspaper?” In response, only 19% said Yes while 76% claimed they do not read the newspaper.
Only 5% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.