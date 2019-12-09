Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 (19%) Pakistanis claim they read newspaper

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 19% Pakistanis claim they read newspaper

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 19% Pakistanis claim they read newspaper.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you read the newspaper?” In response, only 19% said Yes while 76% claimed they do not read the newspaper.

Only 5% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.