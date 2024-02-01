Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja stated on Thursday that despite existing security challenges, the upcoming elections will be held on February 8

The Election Commission is fully prepared to conduct the elections with the support of law enforcement agencies and the Pakistan Army. He expressed these views while addressing an important meeting held by the Election Commission to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and its impact on the general elections.

The Election Commissioner made it clear that despite terrorism, security challenges, and incidents affecting the electoral process, the elections will not be postponed and will take place on schedule. He urged everyone not to harbor any misconceptions or doubts in this regard.

He warned that decisive measures would be implemented against any elements attempting to undermine peace and security during the electoral process. Apart from the members of the Election Commission, Caretaker Federal Minister of Interior, Federal Secretary of Interior, DG-IB, Chief Secretary and IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and Balochistan Province, representatives of other agencies, the Secretary Election Commission, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CEC expressed his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, especially the incidents of attacks on Election Commission offices and political meetings.

Sikandar Sultan Raja termed terrorism the biggest enemy of the electoral process; however, he expressed full confidence in the law enforcement agencies that they have taken all necessary administrative and security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

He called for providing a secure and conducive environment for political parties, candidates, and voters to participate in the electoral process without fear. The Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and IGs of the respective provinces briefed the Election Commissioner on the security situation and the protective measures taken nationwide and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

They assured the ECP that all administrative and security agencies are on high alert and fully prepared to combat terrorism. The Chief Secretaries and IGs of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outlined the ongoing operations against terrorists in their respective provinces.

They informed that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure security during the elections. They also affirmed that no political or non-political force would be allowed to obstruct the electoral process, and those attempting to do so would be dealt with firmly.

The Chief Secretary and IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enlightened the participants about the security measures taken in the province and discussed the specific threats associated with the upcoming elections. They assured the Election Commission of their readiness to address any challenges posed by terrorists.

Federal Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz, who returned from a visit to Balochistan, said that both the federal and provincial governments are fully prepared for secure and peaceful elections.

He assured the Election Commission of complete cooperation and resources for the upcoming elections, ensuring that there would be no lapses or negligence at any level regarding this matter.