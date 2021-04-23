Despite serious threat of corona, police officials performing duties with diligence: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that despite serious threats of Corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence, commitment and dutifulness for the protection of life and property of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that despite serious threats of Corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence, commitment and dutifulness for the protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that steps are being taken on priority basis for the welfare of the officers and personnel affected by the corona during duty and all available resources are being utilized for the convenience and care of the affected officers and personnel.

In the light of the orders of IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has sent relief funds to the offices of all the Regional Police Officers of the province for the 142 personnel affected by the recent wave of Corona.

Officials will be given cheques of relief money.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar said that during the recent wave of Corona, 142 personnel in all the districts of the province have fallen victim to Corona virus for which funds of Rs. 3,550,000 have been released by the department and each affected personnel will be given Rs. 25,000.

He further said that steps would be taken in future also for the welfare of the personnel affected by Corona.