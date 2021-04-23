UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Serious Threat Of Corona, Police Officials Performing Duties With Diligence: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Despite serious threat of corona, police officials performing duties with diligence: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that despite serious threats of Corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence, commitment and dutifulness for the protection of life and property of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that despite serious threats of Corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence, commitment and dutifulness for the protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that steps are being taken on priority basis for the welfare of the officers and personnel affected by the corona during duty and all available resources are being utilized for the convenience and care of the affected officers and personnel.

In the light of the orders of IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has sent relief funds to the offices of all the Regional Police Officers of the province for the 142 personnel affected by the recent wave of Corona.

Officials will be given cheques of relief money.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar said that during the recent wave of Corona, 142 personnel in all the districts of the province have fallen victim to Corona virus for which funds of Rs. 3,550,000 have been released by the department and each affected personnel will be given Rs. 25,000.

He further said that steps would be taken in future also for the welfare of the personnel affected by Corona.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Money All

Recent Stories

WFP Says to Keep Operating in North Korea Followin ..

23 seconds ago

Biden Says US, Russia Can Cooperate on Climate Cha ..

24 seconds ago

Administrator Karachi visits Faizan-e-Madina

26 seconds ago

GPKSC condemns attack on Quetta Sarena Hotel

28 seconds ago

Cyprus to impose partial lockdown to stem virus su ..

3 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Calls Stabbing Attack in Par ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.