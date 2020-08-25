UrduPoint.com
Despite Spoilers Around, Pakistan Committed Towards Stable Afghanistan: FM

Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:47 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday terming his meeting with Afghan Taliban 'constructive and positive' said despite spoilers around, Pakistan would always work towards a peaceful and stable Afghanistan

Talking to reporters after meeting the Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the discussion would prove as a step leading to a solution in the best interest of Afghans.

The delegation of Afghan Taliban arrived here from Qatar's capital Doha to discuss with Pakistan government the update on intra-Afghan dialogue and their peace deal with the United States.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said it was a third sitting with Afghan Taliban meant to arrive at a conclusion following their peace agreement with United States signed in February 2020 in Doha.

"The Afghan Taliban are firm to implement Doha peace deal in its full letter and spirit, and abide by the components of the inked document," he said.

Qureshi said the delegation acknowledged Pakistan's positive role for restoring peace in Afghanistan and also expressed gratitude for the nation that "opened hearts and homeland for the Afghan refugees".

He said both sides agreed that the world after 41 years had made a realization that "political, instead of a military solution, was the only way forward for peace in Afghanistan".

"They lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for always been a strong supporter of a political solution to achieve sustainable and durable peace in Afghanistan," he said.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wanted a stable, strong and peaceful Afghanistan.

"I want to tell our Afghan brothers that Pakistan has a good intent for you. We want your betterment and stability of your country to ensure regional peace," he said.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan could together work towards ending problems of their people including poverty.

"Together, we can ensure a better future for our coming generations," he said, adding that "the ultimate goal was a peaceful and stable Afghanistan."\932

