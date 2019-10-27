UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Despite Strike, 200 Operations & 400 Patients Attended'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :During the doctors strike, medical services continued at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) and doctors provided treatment in outdoor and indoor departments as per routine.

During the last 15 days, including 200 patients of accidents, were brought from different cities whose operations were completed at the PINS.

Similarly, more than 400 patients were admitted and given medical treatment as per procedure and no patient had to go back without medical services during the strike.

The step was appreciated by patients and their families who called it a path to be followed by others as well.

Head of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that doctor not only joined medical field as a profession but it was a humanitarian cause.

He said:" We all specially doctors should think above financial values and should not leave alone people who were suffering from diseases."

