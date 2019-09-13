Despite the UNSC resolutions, the plebiscite could not be held in Kashmir: Prime Minister

The prime minister said despite the UNSC resolutions, the plebiscite could not be held in Kashmir. The more India used force by deploying around 900,000 troops, the stronger the desire for freedom became among the people, he added

He said the issue was that they had now made the held Kashmir part of India by changing its demography. The Indian government tried to settle Hindus in the IOK to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

"This is not to be acceptable," he remarked.

Imran Khan said during the last 30 years, more or less 100,000 people had been killed by the Indian security forces in the IOK that had been turned into the most militarized zone in the world.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party government had not only violated the international human rights laws, including the Geneva Convention, but also India's own constitution, besides the ideology of Indian forefathers who had promised rights to the Kashmiri people.

He feared that the Indian government would carry out the genocide of Muslims in the territory as it was not allowing the media as well as the Indian opposition parties to enter the valley.

Regarding inaction by the international community, the prime minister said unfortunately, the markets, trade and material gains were more important than the human beings.

He opined that the RSS ideology would not only be destructive for the Kashmiri people but also for the 200 Muslims of India. One billion Indians were under threat as they had been taken over by the extremist mindset of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he added.

He reiterated that India could launch another false flag operation in the held Kashmir like the Pulwama incident to target Pakistan and divert the world's attention from its barbarism.

To a question, the prime minister rubbished the Indian claim of Kashmir being an internal matter and questioned if it had been an internal matter, then why the UNSC had guaranteed the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

He said India had always rejected the third party mediation like the one made by the US President Donald Trump, terming it a bilateral issue. But when Pakistan tried for bilateral talks, it (India) called it (Kashmir) an internal issue.

"We are going around and around of these circles," the prime minister said.

To a question, the prime minister said it was time for the international community to act on Kashmir and he would remind it of that responsibility in his address at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

Pointing out what actions the international community could take against India, he said sanctions had been put in the past (on nations violating human rights) to hurt the trade.

"And here as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I feel the situation is explosive. What is going on in (the held) Kashmir will have a big reaction, It will eventually have a reaction among 200 million Muslims in India. It will have reaction in 1.3 billion Muslims around the world," he commented.