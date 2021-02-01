UrduPoint.com
Despite UN Resolutions, Kashmir Is Still Besieged By Indian Forces: MNA Uzma

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Despite UN resolutions, Kashmir is still besieged by Indian forces: MNA Uzma

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Uzma Riaz Jadoon Monday said the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue should be resolved as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Talking to APP, she said despite resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, eight million Kishmiris were still besieged by the Indian forces.

Uzma said on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people began with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which had been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of the IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution on August 5, 2019, which needs to be addressed as soon as possible to remove the miseries of innocent people of Kashmir.

The MNA strongly condemned the Indian government which had revoked the special status of the IIOJK and said we would fully support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self-determination.

The people on both sides of the line of control are one nation and it was a matter of immense pleasure that all political parties of Pakistan were united for the cause of "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

