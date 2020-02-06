UrduPoint.com
Despite Using Brute Force, India Failed To Crush Kashmiris Freedom Struggle: Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:54 PM

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush Kashmiris freedom struggle: Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that India despite using brute state power against harmless Kashmiris, has failed to crush freedom movement for accession to Pakistan which was tantamount to its defeat

MIRPIR,AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that India despite using brute state power against harmless Kashmiris, has failed to crush freedom movement for accession to Pakistan which was tantamount to its defeat.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PTI AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of Kashmir cause has exposed real face of India at various international forums.

She said the PM was coming to Mirpur to pay tributes to the valiant Kashmiris who have offered unprecedented sacrifices for freedom from India and accession to Pakistan.

She said that the PM in his address would remind the international community about the promises it made with Kashmiris. She said that over 8 million Kashmiris were incarcerated in world's largest prison by over 900,000 trigger-happy Indian occupation forces.

She said that time has showed that the Kashmiris were determined in their cause and no repression could deter them.

