UrduPoint.com

Despite Various Challenges, Economy Put On Right Track In Three Years: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Despite various challenges, economy put on right track in three years: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that with all major economic indicators showing upward trends, the present government, despite various challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the country's economy on right path in the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that with all major economic indicators showing upward trends, the present government, despite various challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the country's economy on right path in the last three years.

"During the last three years, the current account deficit has been significantly reduced from US $ 20 billion in 2018 to US $ 1.8 billion; foreign exchange reserves increased from US $ 16.4 billion to US $ 27 billion; revenue collection from Rs 3800 billion to Rs. 4700 billion; workers' remittances from US $ 19.

9 billion to US $ 29.4 billion," he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony, held here at the Convention Center to launch the three-year performance report of the present government, led by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that when the present government took reign of affairs in 2018, the country with the highest-ever US $ 20 billion of current account deficit, was close to default and rupee was depreciating.

"If the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and China did not support Pakistan, rupee in the country would have further depreciated," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange China UAE Saudi Arabia 2018 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Ki ..

Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Killed in Kabul Blast - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown ..

Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown Number of Casualties' - Pentag ..

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon blast judge subpoenas caretaker PM: judici ..

Lebanon blast judge subpoenas caretaker PM: judicial source

3 minutes ago
 LU hospital board accords approval for hiring spec ..

LU hospital board accords approval for hiring specialist doctors, modern instrum ..

3 minutes ago
 GI to win special status for Multani products to f ..

GI to win special status for Multani products to fetch Forex earning

7 minutes ago
 HESCO chief assures to resolve electricity issues

HESCO chief assures to resolve electricity issues

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.