Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti stated that deserving families would be provided with free ration at their doorstep in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to ensure not only their dignity remains intact but also to avoid crowding and long ques.

According to a handout issued,he was addressing a meeting with all four Deputy Commissioners of the division regarding the Punjab government's Ramazan package on Wednesday.

The Commissioner emphasized that the concerned Deputy Commissioners would oversee all the operations facilitated by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He mentioned that the Punjab government would also provide the data of the deserving recipients to the DCs.

The meeting was informed that each gift hamper would contain flour, sugar, ghee, tea leaves, gram flour, and lentils, weighing approximately 18 kilograms.

The Commissioner further said, "each eligible individual will receive a message on his/her mobile phone, and details will also be provided to the district administration for smooth delivery of ration".

It was also disclosed in the meeting that besides establishing model bazars in the district, special stalls for food items would be set up in every tehsil to provide consumers with subsidized food items and also ensuring ample availability in the highly busy markets.