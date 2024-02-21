Open Menu

Destitute Families To Get Ramazan Ration At Their Doors:

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti stated that deserving families would be provided with free ration at their doorstep in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to ensure not only their dignity remains intact but also to avoid crowding and long ques.

According to a handout issued,he was addressing a meeting with all four Deputy Commissioners of the division regarding the Punjab government's Ramazan package on Wednesday.

The Commissioner emphasized that the concerned Deputy Commissioners would oversee all the operations facilitated by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He mentioned that the Punjab government would also provide the data of the deserving recipients to the DCs.

The meeting was informed that each gift hamper would contain flour, sugar, ghee, tea leaves, gram flour, and lentils, weighing approximately 18 kilograms.

The Commissioner further said, "each eligible individual will receive a message on his/her mobile phone, and details will also be provided to the district administration for smooth delivery of ration".

It was also disclosed in the meeting that besides establishing model bazars in the district, special stalls for food items would be set up in every tehsil to provide consumers with subsidized food items and also ensuring ample availability in the highly busy markets.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Sargodha Market All Flour

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

34 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

1 hour ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

16 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan