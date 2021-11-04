Destroyers of national economy now shedding crocodile tears: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said those who destroyed Pakistan's economy and its image during their tenure were now shedding crocodile tears

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said those who destroyed Pakistan's economy and its image during their tenure were now shedding crocodile tears.

In response to the statement of leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Shairf, he said the incompetent Nawaz League kept the Pakistan rupee strengthen artificially against US Dollar by utilizing precious foreign exchange reserves of the country during their tenure. The country's exports witnessed zero growth during the five years tenure of the incompetent government, he said.

Gill said in the past, the economy was run on loans borrowed from International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of enhancing the country's exports.

World's economy suffered during the corona pandemic but Pakistan's economy stabilized due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, he said.

He said the people were well aware that who was behind the expensive LNG deal. Those who breached the country's law should not teach us, he added.

He said prices of essential commodities were still lowest in Pakistan despite uncontrolled inflation at international level.

Gill said the government under the leadership of Imran Khan not only enhanced country's exports but also restored sick units.