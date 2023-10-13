Detailment/assigned to work orders of College employees cancelled

The Secretary College Education Department Sindh Sadaf Anees Shaikh has cancelled all detailment/allowed/assigned to work orders of teaching as well as non-teaching employees with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Secretary College education Department Sindh Sadaf Anees Shaikh has cancelled all detailment/allowed/assigned to work orders of teaching as well as non-teaching employees with immediate effect.

According to a circular issued here on Friday, all detailment orders issued by the Regional Directors were cancelled and employees have been directed to report to their original place of postings.

In future, detailment/assigned to work orders will not be issued without prior approval of the Director General College Education, circular stated.