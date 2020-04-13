Details finalized to maintain laser land levellers standard

Director General Agriculture (Water Management) Muhammad Akram said on Monday the experts committee formed by the Punjab government had finalised the details to maintain the standard of laser land levellers provided to farmers on subsidy

He said that finalization of details would be beneficial for farmers for a ten years, says a press release.

He said that provision of laser land levellers would help in saving water besides increasing per acre yield.

Muhammad Akram said the usage of laser land leveller would also help farmers in minimising their cost of production.

The project would help 500,000 families of farmers besides saving 2.3 million acre feet water annually.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the support of Federal government implementationon five years National project "Water Management Water channels" is underway.