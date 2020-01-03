Details of damages of 2016 earthquake presented in KP Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The details of damages of 2016 earthquake were presented in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly that met with Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair here on Friday.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was informed that 25 people died and 54 injured in Lower Dir district due to 2016 earthquake.

A total of 569 houses were completely destroyed and 4,035 partially damaged.

Similarly, Rs15 million were distributed among heirs of the deceased. Likewise, Rs13.8 million was distributed under head of destroyed houses.