UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Details Of Damages Of 2016 Earthquake Presented In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:15 PM

Details of damages of 2016 earthquake presented in KP Assembly

The details of damages of 2016 earthquake were presented in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly that met with Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The details of damages of 2016 earthquake were presented in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly that met with Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair here on Friday.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was informed that 25 people died and 54 injured in Lower Dir district due to 2016 earthquake.

A total of 569 houses were completely destroyed and 4,035 partially damaged.

Similarly, Rs15 million were distributed among heirs of the deceased. Likewise, Rs13.8 million was distributed under head of destroyed houses.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Earthquake Provincial Assembly Died Dir 2016 Million

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

5 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

2 minutes ago

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) says 3,916 b ..

3 minutes ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

7 minutes ago

Canadian young gun Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in A ..

3 minutes ago

China urges 'calm and restraint' after US kills Ir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.