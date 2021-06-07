Details of initial inquiry into Ghotki train accident to be made public: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said details of the initial inquiry, being conducted into the Ghotki train accident, would be made public.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Head Office here, he said as per the preliminary information, some bogies of the Millat Express had derailed and fallen on the other track due to unknown reasons, from where the Sir Syed Express was scheduled to pass almost at the same time.

He said the Sir Syed Express approached there but could not manage to apply the brakes timely that caused a collision, resulting in deaths of more than 31 passengers and injuries to over 100. "We fear that the number can increase," he said.

The minister said the Sukkur Control Room received a call at 3:43 a.m about derailment of six bogies and overturning of five other bogies of the Millat Express.

The Control Room received a call about the collision at 3:48 a.m, due to which as many as two bogies of Sir Syed Express derailed, while its three bogies overturned.

Fawad said all officials concerned reached the incident site at 6:30 a.m. to supervise rescue and relief operations.

He said Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati also reached the incident site at 9 a.m. through a special plane on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragedy and sympathized with the bereaved families.

Unfortunately, he said, since long due investment could not be made in railway and other departments, which led to their deterioration.

But now, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had brought a biggest-ever project of ML-I (Main Line-1), which would help improve the railways system and its efficiency.