Details Of Prime Minister's US Visit Issued

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:56 PM

Details of Prime Minister Imran khan's US visit has been issued.PM will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 during which he will talk about the situation in the occupied Kashmir especially and will raise human rights violations made by Indian government there

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Details of Prime Minister Imran khan's US visit has been issued.PM will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 during which he will talk about the situation in the occupied Kashmir especially and will raise human rights violations made by Indian government there.He will present the view of Pakistan upon Kashmir issue during UN General Assembly meeting.PM will hold bilateral talks with the leaders of more than 18 countries and high officials of different countries.He will also address with the think tank of US.PM Khan will attend the summit sessions upon climate change, progress and health while attendance in summit session upon investment is also expected.

Imran Khan during his visit will address the discussion upon derogatory speeches and will host Pak-Turk conference upon hate speech.Prime Minister will also attend three-group meeting of Pak-Turk-Malaysia, besides addressing with Pak-Malaysia conference upon environmental protection.PM will also hold meeting with the members of international media.Meetings with the leaders of human rights organizations are also part of schedule while PM will also attend OIC coordination group meeting.

