Details Sought on Damages to Archaeological Sites, Museums following recent rains, floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In the wake of recent rains and flooding across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread damages have been reported to houses, educational institutions, and other public buildings.

In this context, the KP Provincial Government has directed that detailed reports on any potential damages to archaeological sites and museums across the province be submitted within a week time.

On the directions of Dr. Abdul Samad, Director General, Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums, KP dedicated teams have been constituted for Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Mardan, Swabi, and Buner.

These teams will assess the extent of damages to archaeological sites and museums in their respective areas and submit comprehensive documentation to the Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums within the stipulated timeframe.

The teams are required to present their detailed reports on the affected sites within a week time period.