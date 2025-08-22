- Home
- Pakistan
- Details Sought on Damages to Archaeological Sites, Museums following recent rains, floods
Details Sought On Damages To Archaeological Sites, Museums Following Recent Rains, Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In the wake of recent rains and flooding across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread damages have been reported to houses, educational institutions, and other public buildings.
In this context, the KP Provincial Government has directed that detailed reports on any potential damages to archaeological sites and museums across the province be submitted within a week time.
On the directions of Dr. Abdul Samad, Director General, Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums, KP dedicated teams have been constituted for Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Mardan, Swabi, and Buner.
These teams will assess the extent of damages to archaeological sites and museums in their respective areas and submit comprehensive documentation to the Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums within the stipulated timeframe.
The teams are required to present their detailed reports on the affected sites within a week time period.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh3 seconds ago
-
Chairman WAPDA visits Mohmand Dam Project, reviews construction progress5 seconds ago
-
Girls Cadet College Dera to begin classes this year: Commissioner14 seconds ago
-
Details Sought on Damages to Archaeological Sites, Museums following recent rains, floods17 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) and r ..9 minutes ago
-
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain9 minutes ago
-
Cotton Committee CEO stresses research on non-BT cotton, mechanised farming10 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Gujrat10 minutes ago
-
Over 90% area cleared along Tarnol GT road in anti-encroachment operation20 minutes ago
-
PM vows swift rehabilitation in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa20 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan collaboration focuses on skill-based education to boost Pakistan’s academic excellence ..20 minutes ago
-
SAU ITC concludes independence week with enthusiastic freedom walk20 minutes ago