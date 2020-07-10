UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained Hurriyat Leader's Kids Appeal For Release Of Their Father

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Detained Hurriyat leader's kids appeal for release of their father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the kids of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Yaseen Attai have appealed the authorities to release their father on compassionate grounds as they lost their ailing mother who was quite unwell since long.

According to Kashmir Media Service, relatives of detained Hurriyat leader in a media interview in Srinagar said that 50 years old Sakeena Banoo, wife of Mohammad Yaseen Attai, passed away after prolonged illness.

They said Sakeena was unwell from several months after that she was moved to hospital for treatment, however, she died there and left her minors without any guardian.

They said her husband, Mohammad Yaseen Attai, was arrested last year and was shifted to an Indian jail which shattered the entire family who couldn't visit there to see his glimpse.

According to relatives, when condition of Sakeena deteriorated, family appealed the Indian Home Ministry for his release on humanitarian grounds, but the plea didn't fetch any heed from the authorities.

They appealed to the authorities to release Mohammad Yaseen Attai on humanitarian grounds so that he would take care of his kids.

Related Topics

India Jail Visit Died Wife Srinagar Family Media From

Recent Stories

Increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in ..

2 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

14 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

3 minutes ago

Conducive relations between police, masses urged f ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to sufi saint Bedil

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.