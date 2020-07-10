ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the kids of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Yaseen Attai have appealed the authorities to release their father on compassionate grounds as they lost their ailing mother who was quite unwell since long.

According to Kashmir Media Service, relatives of detained Hurriyat leader in a media interview in Srinagar said that 50 years old Sakeena Banoo, wife of Mohammad Yaseen Attai, passed away after prolonged illness.

They said Sakeena was unwell from several months after that she was moved to hospital for treatment, however, she died there and left her minors without any guardian.

They said her husband, Mohammad Yaseen Attai, was arrested last year and was shifted to an Indian jail which shattered the entire family who couldn't visit there to see his glimpse.

According to relatives, when condition of Sakeena deteriorated, family appealed the Indian Home Ministry for his release on humanitarian grounds, but the plea didn't fetch any heed from the authorities.

They appealed to the authorities to release Mohammad Yaseen Attai on humanitarian grounds so that he would take care of his kids.