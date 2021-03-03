Detained MNAs cast their votes in Senate election

Detained lawmakers of the opposition parties on Wednesday polled their votes in the Senate elections at the Assembly Hall declared as polling station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Detained lawmakers of the opposition parties on Wednesday polled their votes in the Senate elections at the Assembly Hall declared as polling station.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khawaja Mohammad Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party MNA from Sindh Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and MNA from South Waziristan Ali Wazir polled their votes.

PPPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mr. Asif Ali Zardari also met with the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

It is to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued production orders for imprisoned members of the National Assembly on February 19, 2021 so that they could be a part of the voting process for the Senate election.

It was directed that presence of these MANs should be ensured at the polling stations on the day of the upper house election.

The order stated, "Detained members will be able to exercise their right to vote as it is a fundamental right of everyone. No one can be prevented from exercising their right to vote".

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali has declared the houses of both PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Khawja Asif in Islamabad as sub-jail till the conclusion of polling and asked the capital police for guard duty outside the residences.

Similarly, Room No. 1 and Room No. 6 in Sindh House, Islamabad, have been declared sub-jails for Syed Khursheed Shah and Ali Wazir, respectively.