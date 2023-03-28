UrduPoint.com

Detainee Commits Suicide In Lockup By Strangulating Himself

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Detainee commits suicide in lockup by strangulating himself

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A person arrested by the police on Tuesday morning over recovery of a pistol from his possession and detained at a lockup has committed suicide by strangulating himself by tying a napkin around his throat.

According to officials of Tehkal Police station, a raiding party of police stopped three suspicious motorcyclists soon after Fajar prayers on Chand Mari road for checking.

In response to Police's interception to stop for checking, the motorcyclists tried to escape but were chased and one was arrested.

The arrested person was detained at Javed Shaheed Chowki and was shifted to the Tehkal Police station for interrogation.

However, during police checks on roads, the detained person commits suicide by strangulating himself, claims the Police.

The dead body was later handed over to the relatives after holding of postmortem which also confirmed no physical torture on the body and strangulation as reasons behind the death.

