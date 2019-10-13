UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detainees' Families In IOK Face Difficulties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Detainees' families in IOK face difficulties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Srinagar's central jail in Indian Occupied Kashmir is brimming with thousands of young men who have been arrested and detained since August 5 the day India repealed special status of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, family members of the detainees wade through endless check points before they reach Martyrs Park in Srinagar, which has become a makeshift waiting room. Family members wait in the park for their loved ones' number to be called.

Showkat Ahmed and his other family members travelled 68 kilometers from Damhal, the village where they live, in hopes of meeting his brother, a student who was arrested on August 21.

Aamir Ahmed, Showket Ahmed's brother, was charged with provoking other people to protest, according to the charge sheet, provided to media. But Showket Ahmed says he's sure that's not the case. "My brother is innocent.

He is just a student," he says.

There is no official data to confirm the total number of people detained, arrested or released since August 5. But media reports suggest that more than 13,000 people have been detained so far. Many of the detained are young men.

A policeman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told media that young men were often targets of raids and arrests. Some of the detained are lodged in Srinagar Central Jail and others have been taken to jails in India.

Rounding up and detaining thousands of people is being used as a measure to avoid strikes and protests, police say.

The detainees booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), can be kept in detention for a maximum of two years without trial.

A 22-year-old youth, Tajamul islam, was also picked from his home on August 21. His father, mother and brother have to wait for hours in the hope of meeting him.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Protest Police Martyrs Shaheed Jail Student Young Srinagar August Family Media From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

37 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

2 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.