Detection bills issuance, faulty transformers replacement to be resolved soon: HESCO CEO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rehan Hameed Arain Monday said the consumers' complaints regarding issuance of detection bills and replacement of faulty transformers would be addressed soon.

Talking to media persons on his maiden visit to Hyderabad Press Club after taking the charge as HESCO chief, he said the online electricity connection facility would also be provided to the consumers.

Rehan Hameed said he had visited different areas of the city and found majority of the consumers' complaints right.

He said faulty transformers, detection bills and power theft were the main issues of HESCO and he would try his best to address these issues on priority.

He said with the cooperation of the consumers, HESCO would soon become one of the best and profitable power distribution companies of the country.

A digital App was being prepared to redress the complaints of the consumers, he said adding complaints registered through this system would be resolved forthwith.

He said replacement of faulty transformers was HESCO's responsibility and the company was bound to replace any faulty transformer without charging money from the consumers.

He warned HESCO officers of strict action if found behaving harshly with consumers and action would be initiated against misbehaving officers.

In order to curb power theft, consumers should play an important role and their cooperation was needed in removing illegal 'kunda connections', he said.

Replying to a question, HESCO Chief said the detection bill was a financial matter and he had no authority to write it off.

He said he would take up this issue with the ministry and the board of directors for the resolution of this longstanding issue.

Meanwhile, HPC president Abdullah Shaikh and secretary Iqbal Mallah presented gifts of Ajrak to the visiting guest.

Earlier, HESCO chief also visited Hyderabad District Bar and Small Traders and assured them for the resolution of their power supply issues.

HESCO's chief engineer, XENs and other officers were also present on the occasion.