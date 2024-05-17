Detection,monitoring Of High Blood Pressure To Prevent Serious Health Risks: Dr. Imtiaz
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Dr. Imtiaz Alam, a renowned diabetologists and hypertension specialist Friday emphasized the importance of early detection and monitoring of high blood pressure to prevent serious health risks.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that early and timely diagnosis can save individuals from significant health dangers. Dr. Alam pointed out that many people underestimate high blood pressure, treating it as a common and everyday issue, which can lead to severe consequences such as heart attacks and kidney failure.
He highlighted that recognizing the symptoms and seeking immediate treatment for high blood pressure can prevent numerous major health problems.
Dr. Ajmal Osman, a specialist in diabetology and internal medicine, said that headaches, often attributed to tension, lack of sleep, or dietary issues, can also be a symptom of high blood pressure. Addressing these symptoms promptly can mitigate the risk of more serious conditions, he added.
Dr. Osman further explained that persistent fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, and rapid heartbeat can all be indicators of high blood pressure. Additionally, he mentioned that high levels of anger or irritability might also be linked to elevated blood pressure.
