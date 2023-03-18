UrduPoint.com

Detention Orders Of 14 PTI Activists Withdrawn

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

Detention Orders of 14 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been withdrawn by the deputy commissioner on the recommendations of the District Police Officer, here on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Detention Orders of 14 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been withdrawn by the deputy commissioner on the recommendations of the District Police Officer, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, they were released from arrest in pursuance of subsequent orders of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Their detention orders were withdrawn on the recommendation of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan conveyed through his letter.

The beneficiaries of these orders were included PTI District President Qazi Ahmed Akbar, former MPA Attock Sardar Mohammad Ali Khan, social media activist Syed Tabeer Shah Naqvi Farooq Qundi, Ahmed Nawaz, Ali Raza, Babu Hanif, Altaf, Mr.

Talah Khan, Iftkhar Khan, Malik Naveed, Lala Rafiq, Maqadam Khattak and Mazamal Abbas. Earlier, their activities were found prejudicial and dangerous for the law and order situation of the district.

They were detained in pursuance of Order issued by Rao Atif Raza Deputy Commissioner Attock under sub section (1) of section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment)Ordinance 2017 vide notification bearing No.SO(JUDL-III)2-1/2017dated 20th July, 2017 of Government of the Punjab, Home Department, Lahore.

Sources further said that they were found instigating the general public against the government and planning to gather people for protest in district Attock, which may create law and order situation in this district. It may result into loss of public peace and property at large. They were also inciting the general public for violence and creating panic among masses.

They were also disturbing peace and order in the vicinity. They were also involved in previous protests of PTI, sources add.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Punjab Law And Order Social Media Attock May July 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's ..

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's Reunification With Russia

1 minute ago
 USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women wi ..

USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women with Drama Series Sar-e-Rah

1 minute ago
 Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firin ..

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

26 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

26 minutes ago
 WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad f ..

WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.