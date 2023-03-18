Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

Detention Orders of 14 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been withdrawn by the deputy commissioner on the recommendations of the District Police Officer, here on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Detention Orders of 14 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been withdrawn by the deputy commissioner on the recommendations of the District Police Officer, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, they were released from arrest in pursuance of subsequent orders of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Their detention orders were withdrawn on the recommendation of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan conveyed through his letter.

The beneficiaries of these orders were included PTI District President Qazi Ahmed Akbar, former MPA Attock Sardar Mohammad Ali Khan, social media activist Syed Tabeer Shah Naqvi Farooq Qundi, Ahmed Nawaz, Ali Raza, Babu Hanif, Altaf, Mr.

Talah Khan, Iftkhar Khan, Malik Naveed, Lala Rafiq, Maqadam Khattak and Mazamal Abbas. Earlier, their activities were found prejudicial and dangerous for the law and order situation of the district.

They were detained in pursuance of Order issued by Rao Atif Raza Deputy Commissioner Attock under sub section (1) of section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment)Ordinance 2017 vide notification bearing No.SO(JUDL-III)2-1/2017dated 20th July, 2017 of Government of the Punjab, Home Department, Lahore.

Sources further said that they were found instigating the general public against the government and planning to gather people for protest in district Attock, which may create law and order situation in this district. It may result into loss of public peace and property at large. They were also inciting the general public for violence and creating panic among masses.

They were also disturbing peace and order in the vicinity. They were also involved in previous protests of PTI, sources add.