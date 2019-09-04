Deteriorating condition of public parks awaits CDA attention

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned needs to pay due attention towards the deteriorating conditions of public parks and playgrounds in the Federal capital which are in a dilapidated conditions.

The deteriorating condition of parks and green spaces are worrying the residents of capital which needs regular attention for maintenance by the authorities concerned.

According to residents, public parks in the different areas including G-6, G-7, G-9,G-10,G-11, I-10, F-6 and F-7 are in poor condition with wild bushes, broken benches, lights, swings and uneven walking tracks.

The residents requested the CDA to look into the matter and assign the concerned directorates to clean all parks, cut grass, reconstruct footpaths, fix the faulty and broken swings and install streetlights in public parks.

A resident of G-6 Mohsin Mukhtar said, most of the parks and playgrounds are in an appalling condition in the capital, adding that its decaying condition speaks volumes about the lack of interest of concerned officials.

Another citizen, Bilal Malik said, instead of maintaining its natural outlook the park has been turned into a sanctuary for wildlife with the exception of some area which is located close to residential areas.

Most of the benches and lights are broken, he said, adding, soon after sunset many wild animals are seen roaming in the park keeping the visitors away.

A 16 year old Manahil Javed said, "the swings installed at a park near her house had broken, posing a threat to children." She further said there was no one to replace or repair them, depriving his children and others of it.

A resident of G-10 says that there were public parks in the capital, except a few of them, almost all are in a dilapidated condition which irks citizens.

CDA official talking to private news channel said, the Islamabad mayor had already directed the concerned directorates over the matter and strict action would be taken against the negligent officials.

He said capital has the largest number of parks in every sector so the allocation of funds were insufficient for renovation and provision of the required facilities.