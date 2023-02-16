(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday claimed the country's deteriorating law and order, and economic situation was because of the former government of Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coalition government was trying to correct the economic direction of the country.

The PML-N leader asserted that if provincial elections were held before the national assembly elections, it may influence the latter polls for the reason that there would be a Federal government of possibly another political party.

He added that it would create more confusion and chaos instead of producing positive results for the country.

"A political party in power in federal while conducting elections in Punjab and KP(seperately) would raise questions on elections results," he feared.

He also said the same trend would happen in federal elections when new governments would be formed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.