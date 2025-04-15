Deteriorating soil health causing serious threats to food security: UAF VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The deteriorating soil health is causing serious threats to food security in the country and it demands technology interventions and appropriate cropping rotation to address the issue.

This was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali while talking online to a delegation of 37th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration Islamabad led by Fouzia Aftab. Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the agricultural sector was facing serious challenges including climate changes, low productivity, soil and other issue. He said that the university is committed to producing highly skilled and technically sound professionals who can serve as change-makers in the agricultural sector.

He said that they were committed to empowering the youth by equipping with hands-on experience, advanced research skills and real-time problem-solving techniques. He said that improving soil health is fundamental for sustainable farming. He underlined the urgent need to implant comprehensive soil management techniques, to combat declining soil fertility and to educate farmers on adopting these practices.

He called for measures to address water scarcity and increase awareness about modern farming practices. Timely and latest information should be in farmers’ approach, he added.

He highlighted the role of extension services and digital communication tools in bridging the gap between research and field application, especially for small farmers. He mentioned that under the international collaboration, the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), the Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), the Chinese Confucius Institute, and the Seed Testing Laboratory had been established at UAF that were playing instrumental roles in tackling food security challenges.

These research, international collaboration, and capacity building are contributing significantly to the national agricultural agenda, he added. He also briefed them about the new varieties developed by the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan also attended the meeting.