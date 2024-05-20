Open Menu

Determination, High Morale Of Policemen Valuable Asset Of Police Force: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Monday said the determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force

He expressed these views after visiting the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera , the DPO also inquired after the health of Station House Officer (SHO) Khubab Wali, received bullet injuries following an exchange of fire with dacoits last night.

The DPO prayed for early recovery of the injured SHO and got briefed by the on-duty doctors about the medical facilities being provided to him.

He acknowledged the bravery and courage of the injured SHO.

He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policeman. He said the safety of people's lives and property would be ensured across the district. All the criminal elements including dacoits, and robbers would be dealt with iron hands, the DPO said.

