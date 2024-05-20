Determination, High Morale Of Policemen Valuable Asset Of Police Force: DPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:33 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Monday said the determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Monday said the determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force.
He expressed these views after visiting the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera , the DPO also inquired after the health of Station House Officer (SHO) Khubab Wali, received bullet injuries following an exchange of fire with dacoits last night.
The DPO prayed for early recovery of the injured SHO and got briefed by the on-duty doctors about the medical facilities being provided to him.
He acknowledged the bravery and courage of the injured SHO.
He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policeman. He said the safety of people's lives and property would be ensured across the district. All the criminal elements including dacoits, and robbers would be dealt with iron hands, the DPO said.
Recent Stories
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed7 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily7 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President8 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek8 minutes ago
-
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 202416 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi26 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death26 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral38 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president30 minutes ago