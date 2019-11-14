Determination needed to make impossible things possible: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that determination, courage and quest for achieving an objective could make impossible things possible.

Extremism in India was its downfall, he said and added that Indian Supreme Court by allowing construction of a temple in place of Babri Mosque on the pressure of fanatic Hindus had disregarded the rights of minority communities.

"We are standing with Kashmiris and time is not far when innocent people of Kashmir will succeed in attaining their objective", he maintained.

Through its recent measures, Pakistan had made the world realise that we give full protection to rights of minority communities, he added.

He was addressing the 8th convocation of the University of Wah (UoW), while UoW Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khaliq-ur-Rehman Shad, teachers and graduating students were also present.

The governor said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, consultation process had been started with all public and private universities for setting up of business centres in the universities. "We are striving to create such an atmosphere in which graduate students should not face problems for employment", he asserted.

As per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, he said, all the universities had been directed to increase the use of solar energy, and provide clean drinking water to teachers and students besides conserving every drop of water.