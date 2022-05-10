Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that besides utilizing the state's massive potential in tourism, hydel and other sectors, mega development projects would be launched to provide jobs to unemployed youth in the region.

The AJK PM said this while talking to different delegations that called him here on Tuesday.

"State of the art projects will be launched, which besides ushering the region into an era of prosperity will be instrumental in providing employment to the people", the PM said.

He added that the AJK government would leave no stone unturned to meet the expectations of its people.

The government, he said, would exploit the region's huge potential in tourism, hydel and other sectors to generate resources.

He said that town planning in all the three divisions of AJK would be carried out on modern lines.

"Steps will be taken to manage cities and towns properly", the PM said, adding that initially, instructions have been issued to the concerned departments regarding town planning.

The people, he said, must cooperate with the institutions for the betterment and quality of life of their future generations.

Stressing the need for forest conservation the prime minister said deforestation should be stopped forthwith. Safari parks will be set up to make the forests attractive for tourists, he added.

He said IT parks would be set up in major cities of AJK and software exports will be started soon.

The PM said: "By establishing IT parks youth will become part of the global e-industry." State's economy could be strengthened through mechanized farming and modern livestock, he added.

The prime minister said that important steps would be taken for the promotion of quality education.