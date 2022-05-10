UrduPoint.com

Determined To Meet Masses' Expectations: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that besides utilizing the state's massive potential in tourism, hydel and other sectors, mega development projects would be launched to provide jobs to unemployed youth in the region

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that besides utilizing the state's massive potential in tourism, hydel and other sectors, mega development projects would be launched to provide jobs to unemployed youth in the region.

The AJK PM said this while talking to different delegations that called him here on Tuesday.

"State of the art projects will be launched, which besides ushering the region into an era of prosperity will be instrumental in providing employment to the people", the PM said.

He added that the AJK government would leave no stone unturned to meet the expectations of its people.

The government, he said, would exploit the region's huge potential in tourism, hydel and other sectors to generate resources.

He said that town planning in all the three divisions of AJK would be carried out on modern lines.

"Steps will be taken to manage cities and towns properly", the PM said, adding that initially, instructions have been issued to the concerned departments regarding town planning.

The people, he said, must cooperate with the institutions for the betterment and quality of life of their future generations.

Stressing the need for forest conservation the prime minister said deforestation should be stopped forthwith. Safari parks will be set up to make the forests attractive for tourists, he added.

He said IT parks would be set up in major cities of AJK and software exports will be started soon.

The PM said: "By establishing IT parks youth will become part of the global e-industry." State's economy could be strengthened through mechanized farming and modern livestock, he added.

The prime minister said that important steps would be taken for the promotion of quality education.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

German GDP May Shrink by Up to 12% If Russian Gas ..

German GDP May Shrink by Up to 12% If Russian Gas Imports Banned - Reports

29 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh lauds rescue team for saving woman attem ..

IGP Sindh lauds rescue team for saving woman attempting suicide

30 seconds ago
 US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden ..

US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden Prepares to Address Nation on ..

32 seconds ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networ ..

Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networks

33 seconds ago
 Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot A ..

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

5 minutes ago
 Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way ..

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.