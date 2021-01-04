UrduPoint.com
Determining Quality Assurance Indicators For Higher Education Institutions Inevitable: VC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK), Prof. Dr. Johar Ali Monday said that the effective quality assurance system was prerequisite for the provision of quality higher education which will produce equal opportunities of knowledge economy in the country.

He was addressing at seminar on Quality Assurance in higher education which was jointly organized by Quality Assurance Directorate of the University and Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar.

The Seminar among others was attended by Faculty and Head Departments of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, faculty of affiliated colleges of KKKUK, Director Quality Assurance University of Malakand Dr. Jehangir Khan, Advisor on Quality Assurance HED Prof. Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman , Director Quality Enhancement Cell HED Mr. Imran Ullah Khan, along with Muhammad Shahi Din, Director Quality Assurance Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, Deputy Director Quality Assurance Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Abdul Basit Khan and Assistant Director QEC KKKUK Nasir Iqbal.

Stressing the need for quality assurance, the Vice Chancellor remarked that it will not only enhance the quality standards of higher education but also highlight the importance of this valuable department in promotion of standard education in the universities. He further said that the only yardstick for grading higher education performance in the world is based on quality assurance standards. Dr. Johar Ali lauded the efforts of Higher Education Department Peshawar and termed it as a good omen for KKKUK.

The Director Quality Assurance KKKUK Muhammad Shahi Din earlier briefed the participants of Seminar about the University's various academic programs and performance of Quality Assurance Directorate.

Advisor to HED on Quality Assurance Prof. Dr. Shafiq Ur Rehamn and Director Quality Enhancement Cell HED Imranullah Khan highlighted the importance of Quality Assurance and the steps taken by the provincial government in this regard.

