Detinue recovered from police custody

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The court bailiff has recovered a detinue from illegal custody of Millat Town police.

According to details, one Irfan Bashir resident of Afghan Abad filed a heabus corpus, contending that Millat Town police had arrested and detained his brother Abdullah alias Kaka illegally.

After hearing petition, District and Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir appointed Aslam Sabri as bailiff and directed him for immediate recovery of the detinue.

Hence, the court bailiff conducted surprise raid and succeeded in recovery of the detained citizen Abdullah alias Kaka.

The bailiff produced the citizen in the court and the learned judge released him as the police failed to present any solid reason for his detention.