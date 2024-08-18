Detractors Jealous Of Punjab CM's Performance: Arora
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said the excellent performance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had made her detractors jealous, which was a clear proof of success of the Punjab government.
"The performance of Punjab is being appreciated worldwide, which is a honour for Maryam Nawaz and her team," he said in a statement. He said that a historic budget had been allocated for religious minorities in Punjab, aiming to ensure their welfare. He emphasised that religious tourism was being promoted throughout the province, which would contribute to enhancing religious harmony.
The launch of the air ambulance service in Punjab, he noted, was a humanitarian initiative by Maryam Nawaz and a practical demonstration of the government's commitment to serving people.
The provincial minister described the decision to provide relief on electricity bills as a gift to the people of Punjab and announced that the Punjab government would soon launch solar panel and housing projects. Arora also mentioned that scholarships for students from religious minorities have been significantly increased to ensure their educational development. He concluded by stating that instead of being envious, detractors should contribute to the country's progress so that the nation could move forward.
