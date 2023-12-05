Open Menu

Detrimental Cooking Oil Seized

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Detrimental cooking oil seized

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) seized a huge consignment of open olein oil having detrimental consequences on health.

A total of 2660 kg olein oil was seized when it was being supplied at karyana shop situated at block-7 of the vegetable market here.

The food authority send the sample to a laboratory for further testing after taking the 'spoiled oil' into custody.

Owners of karyana stores on the location were served show-cause notices.

DG PFA said that the people involved in the heinous food business won't be allowed to play with the lives of people.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Oil Market

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

13 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

13 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

13 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

13 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

13 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

13 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan