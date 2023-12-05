Detrimental cooking oil seized

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) seized a huge consignment of open olein oil having detrimental consequences on health.

A total of 2660 kg olein oil was seized when it was being supplied at karyana shop situated at block-7 of the vegetable market here.

The food authority send the sample to a laboratory for further testing after taking the 'spoiled oil' into custody.

Owners of karyana stores on the location were served show-cause notices.

DG PFA said that the people involved in the heinous food business won't be allowed to play with the lives of people.