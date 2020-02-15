Devastated by death of one of oldest friends, most loyal PTI founder: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he was devastated by the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq remembering him as one of his oldest friends and the most loyal founding member of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he was devastated by the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq remembering him as one of his oldest friends and the most loyal founding member of the party.

Naeem-ul-Haq, also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, breathed his last in Karachi having fought a long battle against cancer.

The prime minister said he was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and "so far the most loyal."He said during 23 years of PTI's trials and tribulations, Naeem-ul-Haq stood by him and he had always been there for support whenever "we were at our lowest ebb.""In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end, he was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able," the prime minister recalled. His passing has left an irreplaceable void, he commented.

More Stories From Pakistan

