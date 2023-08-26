Devastating floods wreak havoc in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :In a tragic turn of events, the district Vehari witnessed a catastrophic overflow of the Sutlej River, resulting in widespread flooding that has engulfed dozens of small and large villages.

The areas most severely impacted include Burewala, Mailsi, and Vehari, where local communities are battling against the rising waters. Villages including Sahuka, Jamlera, Gahi Shah, Bhatian, Kuchi Puki, Ladan, Farooqabad, and Siphon have been tragically submerged under the floodwaters.

For the past three days, the district has been grappling with a high-level flood situation that has affected thousands of people in the river belt. The flood's devastating impact has extended to crops, livestock, and infrastructure, with thousands of acres of agricultural land rendered unproductive.

The floodwaters have also disrupted the power transmission system and severed land connectivity in multiple areas.

Tragically, two persons lost their lives due to the force of the floodwaters.

In response, local authorities have established 13 flood relief camps and more than 20 tent villages, along with medical camps, to provide assistance to those in need. Social organizations and welfare institutions have stepped in to offer food and support to the flood victims.

However, the situation remains dire, with a shortage of essential supplies such as rations, medicines, and sanitary facilities. The most vulnerable, elderly individuals, women, and children are enduring severe hardships. Many of the affected individuals have taken refugee on roadsides, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

As the region rallies together to overcome this tragedy, efforts are underway to provide clothing and essential items to those affected by the floods.

Despite the adversity, the spirit of resilience and community support shines through as individuals and organizations unite to alleviate the suffering caused by this natural disaster.