Devcom Chief calls for climate adaptation action plan at grassroots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) “Disasters have no religion, no humanity, and no mercy. We need to have a socially cohesive and inclusive climate adaptation action plan at the grassroots level, countrywide. Community-based disaster risk reduction and preemptive measures for every household on a shared vision is a must to combat the menace of climate impact in the final era of this human race.

Being a top most vulnerable country to climate induced disasters, our communities are the frontline victims which are estimated to 70 percent of the population,” said Munir Ahmed, a renowned environment, climate, and development diplomacy expert, and Executive Director of Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), while delivering the keynote address at a community dialogue titled “Climate Change and Social Cohesion – Our Responsibilities for grassroot Communities.”

The event was jointly organized by Alfalah Without Walls and the Christian Study Centre at Islamabad on Saturday, bringing together an inclusive gathering of faith leaders, civil society representatives, educators, youth, development professionals, and concerned citizens. The aim was to explore the growing connection between climate change impacts and the erosion or strengthening of social cohesion—particularly at the grassroots level.

In his keynote speech as a guest of honour, Munir Ahmed emphasized that climate change is already reshaping the daily lives of ordinary citizens in Pakistan. From severe droughts in arid regions to flash floods and urban heatwaves, the consequences of changing climate patterns are visible and increasing in frequency and intensity. “The most vulnerable, especially women, youth, elderly citizens, religious minorities, and those living in informal settlements face the harshest consequences of a crisis they did not cause,” Ahmed said. “Their resilience is not just a matter of survival, it is central to our national climate response.”

He elaborated on how the fragmentation of communities due to climate stress, such as competition over scarce water, livelihood losses, or inequitable disaster relief, can undermine social trust and peace. However, he also offered a hopeful perspective: “Where communities stand united, informed, and organized, they can turn these challenges into opportunities for collaboration and mutual support. Social cohesion becomes the foundation for climate resilience.

Ahmed underlined that climate change should be treated as a bottom-up policy for a paradigm shift that centers local communities as the frontline actors. “Each neighborhood, village, town, and urban block has the potential to lead localized climate solutions.”

Calling for climate responsibility at the grassroots level, he urged that climate action must start from home and radiate outward into the community. “Avoiding open waste burning, reducing single-use plastic, conserving water, and reusing greywater for gardens or sanitation purposes are simple yet impactful actions. Community members can collectively organize ‘green neighborhood’ campaigns, a drive the Devcom-Pakistan launched in 2015.”

He also advocated for leveraging the moral influence of faith leaders and places of worship to embed climate awareness into sermons, religious education, and community outreach. “Islamic and Christian teachings alike emphasize stewardship of the Earth, moderation in consumption, and justice in resource use. We must align our faith-based values with climate advocacy and action agenda.”

Furthermore, Munir Ahmed called on local governments and development partners to invest more in community-based climate adaptation and resilience-building programs. He suggested forming Community Climate Action Circles that would bring together diverse stakeholders—teachers, religious leaders, youth activists, and elders—to plan and implement context-specific climate solutions.

Organizers from Alfalah Without Walls and the Christian Study Centre, Fahmeeda Salim, Ilyas Iderys, advocate Basharat Masih and Shumaila Amir appreciated Munir Ahmed’s insights and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, inclusive participation, and community resilience. They noted that local dialogues such as this are essential in bridging knowledge gaps and mobilizing communities to own their role in environmental stewardship.

The event ended with a powerful community pledge, conducted by the Devcom-Pakistan chief, to integrate climate action into daily life by the individuals. Participants agreed to form a working group to sustain engagement beyond the event and collaborate on small-scale but meaningful local initiatives. A song of love for humanity and togetherness for peace and harmony was also launched.