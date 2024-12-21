Devcom-Pakistan Bells Alarm On Emerging Threats To Margalla Hills National Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) organized a compelling webinar on Saturday titled “Emerging Threats to Margalla Hills National Park,” bringing together experts and stakeholders to discuss the urgent need to protect one of Pakistan's most significant natural assets.
The speakers underscored the critical importance of implementing the Supreme Court’s directives to eliminate encroachments and rehabilitate the park, while also emphasizing the broader implications for biodiversity and climate change resilience, said a press release.
Rina Saeed Khan, Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), provided an overview of the current state of Margalla Hills National Park. She highlighted the IWMB’s continuous efforts to safeguard the park’s ecosystem despite significant challenges. According to Rina Khan, encroachments, illegal construction, and lack of enforcement mechanisms remain persistent issues. She emphasized the need for unwavering support to ensure the park’s long-term protection and ecological rehabilitation.
Rina Saeed Khan termed it as unfortunate development while they were trying to implement the Supreme Court orders. “Our only crime is implementing the Supreme Court`s orders regarding Monal`s demolition.
The Act was intended to strengthen the board, not weaken it. Certain lobbies are determined to see us fail.
Speakers at the webinar discussed the growing threats posed by urban encroachments, unregulated tourism, and property development. These activities have not only disrupted the ecological balance of the Margalla Hills but have also endangered the flora and fauna that are integral to the park’s biodiversity.
Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said the authorities concerned shall immediately take notice of the undue interventions and mushroom growth of the development of environment unfriendly infrastructures on both-sides of the Margalla Hills National Park.
Ahmed said: Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) is a leading advocacy and development organization dedicated in promoting sustainable development, environmental conservation, and climate action. Through initiatives like the Pakistan Mountain Festival and targeted policy dialogues, Devcom-Pakistan continues to raise awareness and drive action on critical environmental issues. The present webinar reflected Devcom-Pakistan’s ongoing commitment in highlighting and addressing the challenges facing Pakistan’s natural heritage. Together, we can ensure that Margalla Hills National Park remains a sanctuary for future generations.
