Devcom-Pakistan confers awards for voluntary contribution to women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Devcom-Pakistan, a leading organization dedicated to sustainable development and climate action, conferred the National Women Empowerment Awards 2025 on Thursday, recognizing individuals and corporate sector who have made voluntary contributions towards women’s development and empowerment.

The awards ceremony was organised to mark International Women’s Day 2025, celebrating the achievements of remarkable women and men advocating for gender equality and social upliftment.

Prominent figures from diverse sectors, including social activism, education, health, business, and environmental conservation, were honored for their selfless dedication to promoting women’s rights, economic independence, and leadership.

The recipients of the National Women Empowerment Awards 2025 were selected based on their impact in uplifting women, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for policy changes to ensure equal opportunities for all.

As many as three women received Devcom-Pakistan Golden Woman Award for their voluntary contribution towards women development and empowerment. They included Amna Munawar Malik, Sadaf Asim Abbasi and Riffat Ara Baig.

National Bank of Pakistan and Capital Smart City won awards for their women’s empowerment at work place, and skills development of the marginalized community women and girls’ education.

Atiqa Masood, Manager Sales and Marketing with Capital Smart City, won the award for “Women Empowerment at Workplace” for her ten years dedicated contribution to organization’s commitment to gender equality at Capital Smart City.

Among those who received certificate of appreciation included Roze TV anchor Samia Rashid, mountain trekker Nida Ali Khan, SDPI Gender Expert Sadia Satti, Chairman Read Pakistan Farrukh Dall, Syeda Fatima Hassan Gillani for promoting reading culture, gender and parliamentary development Expert Dr Ghazala Khan, UNDP Consultant Safe Digital Environment Dr Humaira Javed Khan, Dr Sadaf Kashif, e-media and businesses expert Sadia Hayat Khan, HR Expert Maham Shahid, women’s health expert Dr Joharia Azhar, community business development leader Aisha Khan and Zunaira Omar for digital tech engagement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Munir Ahmed, Founder and Director of Devcom-Pakistan, emphasized the need for greater collective efforts to advance gender equality.

He stated, “Empowering women is not just about recognizing their contributions but ensuring they have equal access to resources, leadership roles, and decision-making platforms. The awardees today serve as inspirations, demonstrating how voluntary efforts can bring transformative changes to society.”

He said: The event featured inspiring moments of success stories from awardees who shared their experiences of overcoming challenges and driving social change.

Among the key awardees were educators empowering young girls, health professionals providing critical services to marginalized communities, entrepreneurs creating job opportunities for women, and environmentalists championing sustainable development with a gender-inclusive approach.

The National Women Empowerment Awards is an annual initiative by Devcom-Pakistan, reaffirming its commitment to recognizing and supporting grassroots efforts that contribute to gender equality and sustainable progress. The event also underscored the importance of continuing dialogue and action to address systemic barriers that hinder women's advancement in society.

Major General Najam ul Hassan (retd), a leader dedicated to education, skill development, and women’s empowerment, has served 34 years in the Pakistan Army and now plays a pivotal role in education and vocational training as Executive Director and Board Member of Capital Smart City.

Speaking on the occasion, he talked about the STEM schools, Out-of-School Children (OOSC) programs, and a Women Skill Development Centre, equipping women with skills in fashion design, beautician services, computers, and more for economic empowerment.

Sadaf Asim Abbasi has been supporting several women-led initiatives at different universities and women chambers of commerce. She said: This award is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective efforts of countless women who are breaking barriers, shaping communities, and leading change.

For years, I have had the privilege of working with women-led initiatives at universities and women chambers of commerce, supporting and empowering talented, determined, and hardworking women.