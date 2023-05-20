UrduPoint.com

Devcom Webinar Suggests Nature Conservation Emergency In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Devcom webinar suggests nature conservation emergency in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a webinar have urged the government to impose emergency for nature conservation to protect green and agricultural lands for safeguarding 260 million people from climate impact, water and food insecurity.

They said that the unsustainable housing policies and timber mafia were the biggest threats to the green and agricultural land of Pakistan, causing immense threats to ever-rapidly decreasing forests and biodiversity.

The webinar on 'The State of Pakistan's Forests and Biodiversity and the way forward' was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Saturday, said a news release.

The keynote speakers included Pakistan's well-known and oldest biodiversity scientist ZB Mirza and WWF-International Senior Expert on Area-based Conservation Rab Nawaz. Other guest speakers were Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, Director Cholistan Institute of Development Studies (CIDS) at Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Abdullah, AJK conservation expert Aftab Hussain Bokhari, marine biodiversity expert Moazzam Khan, eco-conservation expert Azhar Qureshi and National Defense University graduate Mahrukh Khan.

ZB Mirza said: "Pakistan's water resources are depleting fast with degradation of forests and biodiversity despite several conservation efforts and best practices. The conflicts between the stakeholders have added to the vulnerability of the natural resources. Timber foresters and ecologists need to resolve their conflicts on sustainable approaches. The depletion of forests is causing soil erosion, diminution of microbes, reduced fertility, and subsoil water and biodiversity." Rab Nawaz from WWF, commenting on the Pakistan's progress on the Convention of Biological Diversity, said that there had been some great successes in bending the curve such as the Indus Blind Dolphin where the population is recovering slowly but surely.

The national animal of Pakistan, the Kashmir Markhor had been brought back from the verge of extinction, he added. "This is only possible when departments, civil society organizations and communities come together and join hands," he noted. Highlighting the challenges, Rab pointed out that though some species were doing well, there were a few that are dangerously close to extinction such as the Great Indian Bustard and the Arabian Humpback Whale.

Munir Ahmed said Pakistan's all ecological zones were suffering because of rapid urbanization and unsustainable development and the nexus of unwise influence.

It's time to voice the conservation emergency all over the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Muhammad Abdullah said the Cholistan desert was facing the challenge of ever fast increasing population, livestock and permanent housing. The barren desert was being converted into cultivable land that would wipe off all the desert species, he cautioned.

To explore and conserve natural resources and alleviate the sufferings of inhabitants of Cholistan desert, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur had established the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), he informed, adding the Institute had initiated many useful projects for the exploration and utilization of desert's resources.

Muhammad Moazzam Khan said with a long coastline, Marine Biodiversity supports a large seafood industry of Pakistan that produces about 450,000 metric tons of fish and shellfish which is a source of export earnings of around US $ 480 million annually. "It is a major source of livelihood for coastal communities living along the 1,000 km coast and provides employment to about 10 million people. It contributes about one percent to the national GDP and 4 percent of the Agriculture GDP," he added.

Moazzam said Pakistan's marine biodiversity was being threatened by uncontrolled commercial fishing operations in coastal and offshore waters using some deleterious fishing gear and undesirable practices.

"Trawling for fish and shrimp and use of gillnets are most dangerous fishing gear which has led to the destruction of habitat for fishes and shellfishes and marred with bycatch of some endangered, threatened and protected species including turtles, sharks and dolphins," he stressed. Increased pollution from the metropolis of Karachi has led to the elimination of marine life around some areas of Karachi. Dumping of about 400 million gallons of untreated sewage, both industrial and domestic, in the ocean is one of the threats which affects marine life along the coast of Pakistan.

Azhar Qureshi said, "Agro biodiversity plays a crucial role to conserve the environment, restore our ecosystems, mitigate climate change and foster food security.""Our agrobiodiversity is getting seriously affected due to rapid urbanization, chemical pollution through industries, deforestation and melting of glaciers," Azhar warned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Water Civil Society Threatened Agriculture Bahawalpur Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir IUB National University Cholistan All From Government Industry Best Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day phys ..

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

16 minutes ago
 Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

52 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy i ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati ..

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book ..

2 hours ago
 The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportun ..

The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportunities for Small Businesses in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.