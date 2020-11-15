Developed countries achieve success through education & research: Speaker National Assembly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that developed nations have achieved success by struggling in the fields of education and research and have made the country famous.

He was addressing the 17th Annual Scholarship and Distribution Awards Ceremony organized by the Wana Welfare Association of the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan. Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Arifullah Awan, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Khan and Arif Shahbaz Wazir were also present.

The Speaker National Assembly gave the awards to 60 talented students. "We also have strong hope from our young students. He said that for a bright future, one has to not only think but also take practical steps and do their hard work day and night so Allah Almighty rewards them with success," he advised the students.

He said that the best reforms in the education sector are the ambition of the present government.

"It is our vision to equip the children of the beloved homeland with education," adding, "The present government is taking all possible steps to promote trade with Afghanistan and in Central Asia." He said that a special committee of the National Assembly was being formed to review the development projects in the tribal districts (formerly FATA) and in the tribal districts where there were any obstacles in the development projects would not only be removed those obstacles but also expedite the work on these projects.

"Our first priority and desire is that the promises made to the people of the tribal districts be fulfilled as soon as possible," Speaker Asad Qaiser said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan is of utmost importance, which will be in the best interest of Pakistan and the people of Afghanistan.