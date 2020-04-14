Developed countries must realize corona situation in developing, under-developed countries: Engr. Ahmad Hassan

Developed countries must realize the situation emerging in developing and under-developed countries due to coronavirus and they must defer and reschedule payment of their debts to save them from total economic collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Developed countries must realize the situation emerging in developing and under-developed countries due to coronavirus and they must defer and reschedule payment of their debts to save them from total economic collapse.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal for a 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief' to developing countries, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development and CPEC Engr. Ahmad Hassan in a video link meeting with the members, said that the developing countries like Pakistan have to face hydra headed monstrous of coronavirus for poverty, inflation and huge debt burden coupled with other problems.

He said that USA, Germany and many other countries had allocated trillions of dollars as a stimulus package to save their economies but the developing countries were not in a position to even feed their population.

The meeting also pointed out that in a letter dated 01-06-2017 and subsequent letter dated 14-02-2019 from Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) - both sent to Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, it was mentioned 'It is strange that today we proudly say that world has become a 'Global Village' but helpless majority is yet waiting for the 'Global Wealth'.

The meeting also mentioned a recent report of World Bank and told that due to the financial hardships, "We could not confine our population in houses for a longer period and corona infested persons have to move out to earn for their livelihood which may further spread this deadly disease".

He told that economic activities had already been stopped while partial operation had been allowed in export-oriented units, which was insufficient to stop the declining trend in economy.

He feared that economic growth may be around 1.2% of GDP which would further add to poverty and the government would be unable to provide basic amenities to its population due to plummeted revenue.

It was further mentioned that if the government relaxes lockdown, there was danger of coronavirus spread and should the lockdown be continued, people might die of the hunger.

He said that developed countries and particularly United Nations should conduct a comprehensive survey on interactive impact of corona on the economies of developing countries and reschedule their loans in addition to enhance support facilities immediately so that they could overcome the prevailing crisis and save the humanity both from coronavirus and hunger.